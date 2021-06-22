HARRISBURG, Pa. | Both at the state, and federal level, lawmakers are talking about election reform.
In Pennsylvania, House members gathered in Harrisburg to vote on House Bill 1300, also known as the Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act.
"House Bill 1300 expands voting options for voters, brings integrity to the process, and updates outdated election code," noted Republican state Representative Ryan Mackenzie.
The legislation would require voters to provide identification each time they vote, not just the first time at a new polling place like currently required.
Republican state Rep. Mackenzie says stricter voter identification rules tend to boost turnout.
"When they do this, they have more confidence in their elections, and it actually drives up turnout," said Mackenzie.
The legislation would also allow for earlier in-person voting and require signature checks for mail-in ballots.
State Representative Mike Schlossberg, a Lehigh County Democrat, favors the early voting--but says the bill is heavily targeting mail-in voting, which he sees as unfair, since Democrats tend to favor that option.
"I think it's one of the more blatant attempts to suppress votes and particularly to suppress Democratic votes that we've seen in a long time," said Schlossberg.
"To say this bill is a voter suppression bill is hyped up partisan rhetoric from people out of touch with the average Pennsylvania voter," added Press Secretary Jason Gottesman.
Schlossberg also has concerns about burdening counties with added costs, for an issue he says doesn't exist.
"So counties are going to have to foot the bill for an awful lot of expenses, including additional checks, paid staff, finding staff to man drop boxes 24-hours a day," said Schlossberg.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats are advocating the For the People Act, which would limit states' abilities to reform election laws. It's not likely to get enough votes to overcome a filibuster by Republicans, who see the bill as federal overreach.
The White House has called voting rights a "fight" of Joe Biden's presidency.