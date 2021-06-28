HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Gene Barr issued a statement after the enactment of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania state budget on Monday.
“We applaud the General Assembly and the Wolf administration for enacting an on-time budget that will better prepare them to focus on structural deficits in future years," Barr stated. "Notably, the final budget heads off the imposition of the Department of Labor and Industry’s onerous Final Overtime Rule. We will continue to advocate for policymakers to immediately address the Commonwealth’s jobs crisis and its staggering unemployment debt owed to the federal government."
“Unfortunately, there has still been no improvement to the state’s corporate net income tax rate; the second-highest in the nation. As Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman recently noted, ‘Every economic development professional across the state, across the country, says it’s a blinking light for why people, when they’re looking, won’t even consider coming to Pennsylvania,’" Barr continued.
"We thank members, including Senator Corman, for taking action to attempt a fix for this critical policy that hurts Pennsylvania businesses," he stated.
“While we are pleased with the bipartisan consensus reached in this budget, we believe much more work needs to be done to boost the Commonwealth’s competitiveness. We encourage the legislature to embrace our Rise to the Challenge initiative to help the private sector chart a new course to a thriving economy that will lead to more jobs and opportunities for all Pennsylvanians,” Barr concluded.