Childcare programs are short-staffed, leaving working families scrambling for a solution.
There's currently a 200 child waitlist for childcare at YMCAs in the local area.
The VP of Childcare tells 69 News she's short about 35 full-time and part-time workers across 18 locations. She's hoping to fill those spots during the statewide 'Child Care Hiring Days for PA' next week.
"Childcare is not the most glorious profession. So there's been a struggle. It takes a certain kind of person to work with children," said Crystal Messer, VP of Childcare.
Childcare programs throughout the state will host walk-in, on-the-spot interviews Tuesday through Thursday, officials say.
You can find which locations are participating at ECEhire.com.