The Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted in favor of new preliminary district maps Thursday. The maps cover the state's 203 House seats and Senate seats.
The map changes come in response to last year's census and reflect changes in the state's population. The maps will now go through a period of public comments and objections before a the final map is produced.
For the past several decades, the post-census realignment has been controlled by Republicans, and they have generally maintained majority control in both chambers. The GOP currently holds the House, 113-90, as well as the Senate, 29-21.
The commission's chairman, Mark Nordenberg, says some of the maps newly created districts will allow racial minority candidates to be elected.
House Republicans are against the changes as is Democratic Lehigh Valley Senator Lisa Boscola.
Boscola calls the maps and "assault" on Lehigh Valley as it divides the regions two largest cities and school districts.
“These maps are unconstitutional and a direct assault on the communities of interest in the Lehigh Valley in the name of political gamesmanship,” Boscola stated. “The people of the Lehigh Valley should stand up and take notice that Harrisburg leaders are trying to water down our communities. It is embarrassing and the people who drew these maps owe us an explanation. Breaking up the two largest cities and two largest school districts is indefensible. The Constitution says we don’t break up municipalities unless absolutely necessary."
The commission has 30 days after filing the preliminary plan to make corrections in the plan. Additionally, any person aggrieved by the preliminary plan has the same 30-day period to file exceptions with the commission in which case the commission has 30 days after the date the exceptions were filed to prepare and file with the elections officer a revised reapportionment plan. Following the commission’s approval of a final plan, any aggrieved person may file an appeal from the final plan directly to the Supreme Court within 30 days after the filing.
"Make no mistake I will fight for better maps for the residents of the Lehigh Valley, even if it requires me to take my challenge to the Supreme Court,” Boscola said.
The maps will shape the state's political future for years to come and Pennsylvania is arguably the most politically divided state in the nation, with the two major parties often splitting statewide votes. The 2020 presidential contest was razor close, with Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in the state by some 80,000 votes.