HARRISBURG, Pa. - With vaccination rates in Pennsylvania and the U.S. declining, medical professionals and politicians are trying any sales pitch they can.
Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop at Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg Wednesday encouraging people, particularly minorities, to take advantage of an upcoming community COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
"We're reaching populations that may have previously been hesitant to get the vaccine," Wolf said.
Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting that nearly 1 in 4 eligible Americans still have not had a COVID-19 shot, so the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is trying a new marketing tactic, or what some may call a fear tactic.
In a new ad campaign survivors and one nurse hope to show people the potential consequences of not getting vaccinated. Most of the participants share their story of being on the brink of death and regretting not getting the vaccine.
"I died three times, they gave me a five percent chance of living so I highly recommend everyone get the vaccine and protect themselves, this is not a joke," says Terrell, one of the people featured in the ads.
"I was incubated and in a coma for 11 days," says Amanda, who also appears in one of the ads.
The ads are part of a $250-million HHS COVID-19 public education campaign.