HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Senate State Government Committee advanced a bill on Tuesday, Senate Bill 222, to reform the process of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts by a bipartisan vote of 8-3, according to Senator David G. Argall.
“One of my top priorities as the chair of the State Government Committee is to begin to roll back the hyper-partisan gerrymandering sins of the past,” said Argall.
“Gerrymandering has been taking place in Pennsylvania since before the United States as we know it even existed,” Argall continued. “I believe passing this version of the bill gives us the best chance to make long overdue progress on this issue and ensure that all Pennsylvanians can have confidence in this decade’s final congressional maps.”
Senator Sharif Street, the Minority Chair of the Committee, reportedly voted in favor of the bill. He stated his support for moving forward on this issue in his comments at the meeting.
Senate Bill 222 now moves to the full Senate for its consideration.