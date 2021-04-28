BETHEL TWP., Pa. – On Wednesday afternoon, state and industry agricultural leaders met outside a Bell & Evans Hatchery in Lebanon County to discuss what's ahead for farmers after the market fell through the floor for many of them.
"Now things are gearing back up again," said Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank, who is the Democratic agriculture chairwoman. "We've seen some real innovation among our farmers in terms of getting food directly to consumers in a way that many of them never did before."
That's what more farmers in Berks did over the past few months to address supply chain issues.
"We put a partnership together with Cargill, the big family business, and Rodale from Maxatawny here — the people that educate in organic — and the two of them with us, we are going across the country," said Scott Sechler, executive vice president, Bell & Evans.
They want to teach farmers about converting to 100% organic farming to keep pace with the demand.
"We are also trying to get them connected with those that did change a long time ago because if they change, their income per acre is gonna be much greater," Sechler explained.
He added it's a three-year process for a farm to become fully organic. Farmers who have already made the jump say it's time well spent.
"Have a cost that's no more than conventional and they have no more yield issue than conventional but they can sell for twice the price," Sechler said.
Bell & Evans itself is in the process of expanding in what has become a thriving Pennsylvania poultry industry they say many thought would not sustain itself a decade ago. They're also looking to help other farmers get beyond pandemic problems and move into the future.
A return to a full workforce heavily depleted during the pandemic is another issue facing the agriculture industry across the state. As many industries start to show more signs of life, some are offering incentives to get folks back on the job, and agriculture is no different.
"They're offering very competitive salaries and benefits," said Schwank. "They need employees all the way from food processing to farm life."
When it comes to upping employment, it's not just pandemic-related issues but also longstanding ones that impact a farm's workforce.
"They're really frustrated around immigration reform," said Russell Redding, state secretary of agriculture. "We've talked about it forever and you listen to Scott Sechler or any farmers here. Their number one concern is workforce."
Another issue Pennsylvania farmers bring to the forefront involves what they see as unnecessary regulations that may make it more challenging to do business and to also completely convert to organic farming.
"There's a push right now to keep — some of the regulations were relaxed as a result of the pandemic — and there's a desire to perhaps keep those regulations off the books for a longer period of time," explained Schwank.
Particularly for farmers in Pennsylvania, it comes down to the location of the farms and how production impacts the environment.
"We are in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and it looms large in terms of obligations for the state but also at the personal level for farmers," said Redding.