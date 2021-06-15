Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank says the measure would provide more protection to our furry friends.
State lawmaker calling for increase to Pa. dog license fee
HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Berks County state lawmaker is calling for an increase to the state's dog license fee.
Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank says the measure would provide more protection to our furry friends.
"This is a serious subject," said Schwank, who represents the 11th district and also serves as the Democratic chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
Schwank said the state dog license fee has been too low for too long.
"Without taking action, the underfunding that exists now will continue," she said.
Schwank is introducing a bill that, if passed, would raise the state's current fee from $6.50 to $10.00 annually.
She and other state lawmakers said Pennsylvania's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is in desperate need of funding.
"The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is the only government entity that has the authority to oversee commercial kennels," said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania secretary of agriculture.
Redding said the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is facing staff shortages, as the state's dog population and kennel responsibilities continue to grow.
"Just to note that is the first increase that would occur in 25 years," Redding said.
"This bill in particular is multipronged in some ways," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, who works closely with the bureau.
"In some cases we have some really extreme overpopulation challenges and, really, it requires a lot more funding to be able to solve this systemic problem that we see," said Pagoulatos.
Schwank's legislation also has a companion bill that was introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Tags
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Upper Mount Bethel supervisors table firearms ordinance
- 2 peacocks rescued after surprising workers at Bethlehem Twp. business
- Car after car, Easton Area High School seniors celebrate an untraditional graduation
- Robert Durst murder trial moves forward, as lawyers say he suffers from medical issues
- Whitehall-Coplay school board approves 3.4% tax increase
- Blaze demonstrates township needs more firefighters, Whitehall commissioner says
- St. Luke's lead athletic trainer prepares to support athletes at Olympics
- Allentown celebrates Flag Day
- Martin Guitar appoints growth strategist as new CEO
- New Allentown police officers sworn in at City Hall
Berks Area News
- State lawmaker calling for increase to Pa. dog license fee
- Traffic study could help prioritize dangerous intersections, Reading police chief says
- Reading mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday
- Planning underway for how Reading will allocate $61M in relief funds
- Reading approves ordinances to get illegal motorized bikes, ATVs off city streets
- Alvernia University extends contract for current President
- Berks volunteer firefighter injured, thankful for fellow fire responders
- Berks Co. Senator, supporters rally in Harrisburg for dog law enforcement funding
- Driver killed when car hits bridge, struck by tractor-trailer in Jefferson Twp.
- Fast growing sport of pickleball coming to West Reading
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit
- SES Renews Long-Term Relationship with Comcast Technology Solutions
- GE Aviation e Safran lanciano un programma dimostrativo di tecnologia avanzata per motori sostenibili; estensione della partnership CFM fino al 2050
- Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel
- Costly frost in France attributed to climate change
- Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported
- Biognosys Announces New Release of Spectronaut™
- Toyoda Gosei Starts Sample Shipments of e-Rubber “Smart Insoles”
- Bandai Namco Group Announces Launch of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project
- Australia says it's reached a free trade deal with Britain