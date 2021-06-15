HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Berks County state lawmaker is calling for an increase to the state's dog license fee.

Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank says the measure would provide more protection to our furry friends.  

"This is a serious subject," said Schwank, who represents the 11th district and also serves as the Democratic chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. 
 
Schwank said the state dog license fee has been too low for too long.
 
"Without taking action, the underfunding that exists now will continue," she said.
 
Schwank is introducing a bill that, if passed, would raise the state's current fee from $6.50 to $10.00 annually.
 
She and other state lawmakers said Pennsylvania's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is in desperate need of funding.
 
"The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is the only government entity that has the authority to oversee commercial kennels," said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania secretary of agriculture.
 
Redding said the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is facing staff shortages, as the state's dog population and kennel responsibilities continue to grow.
 
"Just to note that is the first increase that would occur in 25 years," Redding said.
 
"This bill in particular is multipronged in some ways," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, who works closely with the bureau.
 
"In some cases we have some really extreme overpopulation challenges and, really, it requires a lot more funding to be able to solve this systemic problem that we see," said Pagoulatos.
 
Schwank's legislation also has a companion bill that was introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

