State officials and lawmakers are speaking out against Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and they're taking action against Russia from the Keystone State.
"This is very bipartisan," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said of the efforts.
Garrity says the state is removing $2.9 million invested in 31 Russian companies, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
"As far as I'm concerned, as long as we have Vladimir Putin in office," Garrity said, "I won't be investing in any Russian companies."
The treasury's move joins a list of actions state officials and lawmakers are taking against Russia.
Republican state Sen. David Argall, who represents parts of Berks and Schuylkill counties, has introduced a resolution he says urges Congress to take further action, including against Putin specifically.
"To consider him a war criminal, to embargo Russian coal and oil and gas, to send NATO reinforcements to places like Lithuania and Poland to help just stop this madness," Argall said.
He says as soon as he introduced the resolution, the computers began lighting up.
"So we're expecting a very good response and it's still very early," he said.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is removing all Russian-made products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores.
Russian-made special order products also won't be available.
Gov. Tom Wolf had sent the board a letter urging them to do this — a move the board also says is the right thing to do.
"It's absolutely the right thing to do," said Democratic state Sen. Judy Schwank, who represents Reading and eastern Berks County.
Schwank says despite Russian-made materials not making up a large part of the PCLB's inventory, the move "sends a strong message that we are in solidarity with the Ukranian people."
State Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Democrat who represents parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, announced she's introducing a resolution that calls on all levels of the state government, municipalities and Pennsylvania businesses to cease commercial trade and to strip any holdings with Russia.