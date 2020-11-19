HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Wolf's administration says it's times like these that families should take advantage of federal food assistance.
State leaders got together virtually Thursday to remind folks about the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.
Eligible seniors and participants in the WIC program can redeem their vouchers at local farmer's markets to get fresh produce for Thanksgiving.
State leaders say nonprofits can also help, so those hit hard by the pandemic won't go hungry this holiday season.
"I encourage anyone in need to contact their local food bank or pantry. You will be met with compassion and support, no matter your needs or circumstances," said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
They also encouraged Pennsylvania residents to take advantage of federal SNAP benefits, or food stamps.