State officials and leaders are sharing information and resources to help Pennsylvanians limit the spread of the spotted lanternfly.
The event, held Wednesday in Washington County, featured a discussion about the threat that the spotted lanternfly poses as an invasive insect.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Penn State Extension Area Master Gardener Coordinator Valerie Sesler, Washington County Conservation District Manager Matthew Golden, and other state and local leaders.
"Research, public-private partnerships, and boots-on-the-ground efforts have allowed us to learn more about this pest and develop best management practices to help farmers, transporters, homeowners, and communities combat spotted lanternfly. What we've learned is strengthening how we respond as the pest continues to move," said Secretary Redding. "Everyone has a role to play, especially as Pennsylvanians travel for vacations. We ask you to remain vigilant and continue to look before you leave."
Those who find spotted lanternflies on their property can reduce the population and its impact by trapping and squishing them.
Penn State Extension's website includes instructions for making your own circle trap using easily obtainable items including plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue and gallon-sized food-storage bags.
Traps can also be purchased through agriculture and nursery supply stores.