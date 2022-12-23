In October, 28 kids and four adults at Allentown's Happy Smiles Learning Center were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, as the day care was not required to have a CO detector.

In the prior spring, state Rep. Jeannie McNeill (D-Lehigh County) introduced a bill requiring day care centers to have them.

"We had plenty of time to vote on that bill and make sure it got passed in the House and sent to the Senate," McNeill said.

Still, the bill never made it out of committee. Similar bipartisan bills in 2017-19 and 2020, in both the state House and Senate, also failed to get a vote.

The reason? Each committee head controls what gets voted on.

"A committee chair in the Senate, that's a person elected by less than 2% of the population of Pennsylvania," said Carol Kuniholm, chair of the nonpartisan Fair Districts PA. "In the House, it's less than 0.5% of the population of Pennsylvania."

Kuniholm says Pennsylvania citizens are paying the price for the legislative limbo.

In 2021, more than 4,100 state bills were introduced. Only 293 were enacted. That 8% success rate is the second lowest of Pennsylvania's seven neighboring states.

Despite Republicans controlling the state legislature for the past 12 years. Kuniholm says it's a bipartisan issue.

"Half the bills that come out of a Republican Senate are ignored by a Republican House," she said. "Half the bills that come out of Republican House are ignored by a Republican Senate. That is incredibly frustrating."

The way it works now, on the first day of the new session — amid being sworn in and pictures with family and friends — legislators are asked to vote on the House and Senate rules.

McNeill says they're often handed a packet of issues to be voted on, that first day or the night before. The packets contain dozens and dozens of pages.

Fair Districts PA says there's no state law requiring for it to be done this way, and it wants legislators to have at least 24 hours to read the rules they'll be voting on.

"A lot of new legislators coming in," Kuniholm said. "They have no idea what the rules are, and if they don't have time to talk to colleagues, they're just voting away their right to represent us on their very first vote."

Fair Districts is organizing a rally at the Capitol on the day of the vote. The group also wants a bill that comes out of one chamber, such as the House, to be voted on by the Senate, and vice versa.

The rules package vote is set for Jan. 3, 2023.