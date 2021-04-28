BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - On a sunny, "summer preview" afternoon outside a Bell & Evans Hatchery in Bethel Township, Lebanon County - state agriculture leaders are looking ahead, after the market fell through the floor for many farmers.
"Now things are gearing back up again,” said state Senator Judy Schwank. “We’ve seen some real innovation among our farmers in terms of getting food directly to consumers in a way that many of them never did before."
That's what more farmers in Berks did over the past few months, to address supply chain issues. Now, the secretary of agriculture, state Senator Judy schwank and the head of Bell and Evans, a leader in organic food production, gathered to discuss growing the multi-billion dollar industry.
"We put a partnership together with Argell the big family business and Maxatawny here,” said Scott Sechler, President of Bell and Evans. “The people that educate in organic and the two of them with us we are going across the country."
They want to teach farmers about converting to 100 percent organic farming to keep pace with the demand.
“We are also trying to get them connected with those that did change a long time ago because if they change their income per acre is gonna be much greater,” Sechler explained.
Bell and Evans is in the process of expanding itself, in what has become a thriving PA poultry industry that they say many thought would not sustain itself a decade ago. And they're looking to help other farmers to get beyond pandemic problems and move into the future.
"Those that convert will never look back and say, “Well, some that converted say "I should have changed ten years ago, I should have changed 20 years ago,” Sechler said.
A return to a full workforce heavily depleted during the pandemic is another issue facing the agriculture industry across the state.
