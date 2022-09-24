HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Always on the lookout for educational field trips, Pennsylvania homeschoolers have a new resource available.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has released its schedule for monthly homeschool programs.

Museum curators and educators from the commonwealth's official museum will lead six Pennsylvania-focused programs, with a different program scheduled each month.

Each program features a guided gallery tour and a discussion about that month's topic. Afterward, children are treated to a scavenger hunt and a Q and A with staff.

This school year's schedule includes Groovin' with Stone Axes, Woven Arts: Domesticity and Creativity, Wetlands of Pennsylvania, Horsepower to Gas Power, Pennsylvania's Land and People, and William Penn's Holy Experiment.

Programs begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately 1-1/2 hours. Participation is limited. Advance registration and prepayment is required.

The deadline for registration is the day prior to each program. Call 717-772-6997 or email RA-PHGROUPS@PA.gov to register.