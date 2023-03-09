HARRISBURG, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak that sickened children and workers at a daycare in Allentown has prompted the state to take action.

Pennsylvania's Office of Child Development and Early Learning is now offering two free carbon monoxide detectors to certified child care providers across the state.

Child care providers were sent a promotional code for them to order the detectors, which are available until April 30 through federal funding, said Val Arkoosh, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services.

Various state bills that would require all child care centers to have carbon monoxide detectors have failed to be voted on over the years.

"As the state works to update regulations to require this important safety mechanism be in place at our child care centers, this opportunity will help providers increase protections at their facility right away," Arkoosh said in a statement.

The leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in October sent 28 children and four adults to the hospital. The daycare was not required to have detectors for the colorless, odorless gas at the time, as an Allentown city ordinance requiring them did not take effect until later in the month.

The leak was caused by a faulty furnace and a blocked ventilation system, authorities said.