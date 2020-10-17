Pennsylvania coronavirus generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 17, that there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which is the second highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. 

The highest one-day total came on April 9, with a total of 1,989 cases. 

According to officials, Berks County is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 10 and October 16 is 234,583 with 9,778 positive cases. There were 41,794 test results reported to the department through 10:00 p.m., October 16.

There are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported, officials say. 

There are 1,673 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,119,850 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in October. 

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in October.

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October.

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,482 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,361 cases among employees, for a total of 29,843 at 1,021 distinct facilities in 62 counties.

According to reports, out of the total deaths, 5,608 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

