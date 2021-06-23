HARRISBURG, Pa. | Leading state elected officials and members of the environmental community held an event in Harrisburg on Wednesday, calling for immediate action by Governor Wolf and the Department of Environmental Protection.
They are asking these officials to close a loophole for low-producing wells in the state’s draft methane rule, before the final form is brought to the Environmental Quality Board this summer. The loophole would leave over half of the state’s 1.1 million tons of annual oil and gas methane pollution unchecked.
“I chose to do this work because the idyllic country life we envisioned was turned into a nightmare when the natural gas infrastructure that surrounds us negatively impacted the health of all my children and my neighbors,” said Lois Bower Bjornson a resident of Washington County.
“It is encouraging that Governor Wolf is moving the rule forward. However, in order to better protect the health of my family and community, DEP must strengthen the proposed rule by removing industry loopholes,” Bjornson added.
“Let’s get this right from the start by learning from New Mexico, who acknowledged too late a similar shortcoming in the original version of their methane rule and were forced to undertake an additional process to go back and correct it”, said Steve Hvozdovich, Pennsylvania Campaigns Director with Clean Water Action.
A set of influential voices in the General Assembly were the featured speakers, and say they reaffirmed their support the governor’s effort while pointing out that addressing the loophole was vital to ensuring Pennsylvania achieves its climate goals.
“Pennsylvania has a tragic history of environmental regulators allowing corporations to dictate their own terms of compliance. This has resulted in harmful and deliberate loopholes that sacrifice the public and environmental health of our commonwealth for the sake of enhanced profits for the extraction industry,” said State Senator and member of the Senate Environmental Resource and Energy Committee Katie Muth.
“Low-producing uncapped wells account for over half of the methane pollution and we must close this loophole if we are going to hope to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," she added. "We only have one planet and we must act now before it is too late.”
"Methane is over 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon when released into the atmosphere,” said State Representative Emily Kinkead. “As legislators, we are elected to be stewards of our environment and we must be able to tell our constituents that we have done everything we can to ensure that this regulation protects them from the hazards of methane pollution."
A similar event was held simultaneously in Pittsburgh, officials report. It featured local elected officials as well as members of the business and environmental communities making a similar case that by enacting nation-leading methane rules Governor Wolf can help secure his legacy as a climate champion.
A September 2020 poll showed the rule is supported by over 70% of Pennsylvania voters.