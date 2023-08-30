The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police are warning drivers to be safe over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Officials say crashes involving impaired drivers are preventable. They say anyone planning to drink should have a designated driver or another plan to get home safely.
They also say people who take prescription medicine with warnings that say "don't drive after taking" need to heed that advice.
"Impaired driving enforcement goes beyond checking for alcohol impairment," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, executive deputy secretary, PennDOT. "Law enforcement also works to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs, prescription medication or some combination of these. Impairment is impairment."
State police say they will be patrolling the roads over the holiday weekend.