HARRISBURG, Pa. | Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop D recently cleared four state police homicides by securing confessions from a convicted killer.
The accused, Edward A. Surratt, is currently serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida, and has also been convicted of murder in South Carolina, police records say.
In March, PSP investigators said they traveled to the Raiford Correctional Facility in Raiford, Florida to personally interview Surratt. Surratt implicated himself in four unsolved PSP homicide investigations, police say involving the deaths of six people.
The homicides took place in 1977 and 1978, police officials say.
District attorneys in each county said they agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold-case homicides due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions.
“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”
PSP investigators say they began communicating with Surratt from his prison cell in Florida about unsolved homicides in Pennsylvania in 2018.