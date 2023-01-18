LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - State Police are investigating the theft of a truck tractor from a Lebanon County business.

Investigators say a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair, LLC in Jackson Township on January 13.

Video surveillance captured a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels approaching the business.

Police say a passenger disconnected the trailer, entered the truck tractor and followed the van east on SR422.

The truck is valued at $45,000.00.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown barracks at (717) 865-5067.