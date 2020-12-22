HARRISBURG, Pa. - State police in Pennsylvania are turning to residents to help get a leg up on crime.
Horse donations are needed for the state police's mounted patrol unit, according to a news release from state police. They're looking to fill a complement of 28 horses. The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events.
The department has a stable at its training academy in Hershey.
Donated horses must be geldings between 5 and 15 years old, and must be between 16 and 18 hands tall. Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices, state police said. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.
Since 2015, horse owners from across the commonwealth have donated 12 horses to the PSP mounted patrol unit. Nine horses completed the trial period.
Anyone interested in donating a horse should contact Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.