HARRISBURG, Pa. - State police will help enforce closure to businesses deemed 'non-life-sustaining' to comply with Governor Tom Wolf's orders.
Effective Monday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m. enforcement action will begin.
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), issued the statement.
"Private businesses, organizations, and other non-compliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code of 1929, and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955. Both violations are summary to offenses punishable by fines and even jail time," states Col. Evanchick.
According to the statement, troopers and liquor control officers will work hand in hand in an effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate.
"COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public," Col. Evanchick says. "I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe."
The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to help enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:
- Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
- Department of Health
- Department of Agriculture
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number or the nearest PSP station. Please do not call 911 to file reports.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.