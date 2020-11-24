READING, Pa. - Contact tracing has been taking place across the state now for months.
Thousands of cases have been confirmed in the last seven days, but contact tracers are still facing challenges.
"Only about 25 percent of those 8,332 newly reported cases were successfully contacted by an investigator. And 96 of these refused quarantine. Why? Because they refused to answer the phone," said Michael Huff, the state's director of contact tracing.
But there are some folks that have answered the phone and become pulled into a contact tracing and it serves as a wake-up call.
"I didn't realize how serious it was until my roommate had to go into isolation and I didn't even get a chance to goodbye," Huff said, describing an interaction with one contact trace caller.
Keying off the CDC, the state's contact tracers are focusing more on a variety of cases to connect potential spread and more positive cases within the past week.
"We prioritize contact tracing efforts on household contacts, exposed in the past six days and people living working or visiting congregate care facilities," Huff said.
The week will end with Thanksgiving, yet another test of what the virus is capable of and what the population is capable of in terms of slowing the spread.
"Probably within five to seven days after the holiday and it depends how long the families stay together and the interactions that we're gonna see even more increase," said Barbara Waller with Co-County Wellness Services.
In addition to the masking, hand washing and social distancing the state is also recommending people download the state's COVID 19 alert app.