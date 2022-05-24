Officials at the state level are continuing to watch the impacts of COVID-19 on people's minds and emotions.
"We are deeply concerned about the long-term effects of this pandemic on mental health," said Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services.
For nearly half of people dealing with an ongoing mental health crisis, they're also experiencing drug and alcohol problems.
"For some, the inability to seek help is deadly," said Jen Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
There is the current U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357), but there's also potentially more funding on the way to help counties like Berks and others across the state, with over $36 million proposed in the next budget.
Also, nationally, a new suicide hotline number is set to launch in July at 988.
These are all tools that mental health professionals hope will help people fight the waves of this crisis.
"Think about the number of people you interact with every day," Snead said. "There are endless opportunities to foster connections, be a source of validation and foster connections and help people feel less alone in whatever people may be going through."