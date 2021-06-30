Kids children school mask generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, announced he will host a virtual town hall Wednesday night on education and funding mechanisms for schools in the 127th Legislative District and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Guzman recently voted to bring $176.7 million back to Reading School District, including $6.5 million through a new initiative called “Level Up,” which allocates $100 million to the 100 poorest schools in Pennsylvania.

Guests for Guzman’s town hall will include Rep. Mark Longietti, Democratic chair of the Education Committee, Dr. Khalid Mumin, superintendent of the Reading School District, and Mr. Bill McCay, superintendent of the Governor Mifflin School District, officials say.

The virtual town hall will begin at 7 p.m. and can be accessed at either online or on Facebook, at @RepGuzman.

