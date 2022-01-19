MONROE COUNTY, Pa. | State Representative Rosemary Brown, who has represented Monroe and Pike Counties in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives since her election in 2010, announced that 2022 will be her final year in the House.
“It has been one of the greatest honors to serve the people of my community both in Harrisburg and here at home. I will always treasure the relationships I have made with so many people throughout our area and I cannot thank everyone enough for their trust and support,” Brown said. “But twelve years seems like the right time for me to move on into another position, whether that be in government or the private sector.”
During her time in the House, Brown successfully led and established a grant-supported state tick testing program for Pennsylvania residents along with many other measures advocating for Lyme Disease and tick- borne illnesses. She says her efforts strongly continue for a hands-free cellphone distracted driving law in Pennsylvania as well, and she hopes to get this to the Governor’s desk in 2022.
Representative Brown was heavily involved in implementing a fairer funding formula for local schools in her House District, her announcement noted. She says she is hoping her replacement will pick up much of her current legislation that has been developed and continue the hard work.
“My approach has always been to ask: how can I help those I serve?” explained Brown. “I have always tried to find a way and the biggest sadness I have about leaving this position is knowing there is still major work to be done.”
Answering questions some observers have had over whether the on-going legislative redistricting process played into Brown’s decision, she clearly stated it has not.
“The redistricting process has its unknowns, but I have always represented a district that included a majority of the opposite political affiliation as mine, meaning I am a republican, but my district is heavily democratic in political party affiliation,” Brown stated.
She was also a previous member of the House Appropriations Committee as well as the Education and Professional Licensure Committees. Brown has also served in the role of Majority Deputy Whip for several legislative sessions in her service and is currently the co-chair of the bipartisan Mental Health Caucus.
“My focus over the next year will remain on being the best Representative I can be until the day I leave office, and I will never stop advocating for our communities,” Brown said when talking about the future. “After that, I hope to spend a little more time with my husband and children, and I look forward to utilizing my experience in a new way.”