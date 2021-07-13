American Flag

HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Peter Schweyer announced on Tuesday to local veterans that his monthly support program has resumed with virtual appointments, due to COVID-19.

Representatives from the American Legion says they will be available for virtual appointments at Schweyer’s district office, located at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of every month, officials stated.

The service officer will assist veterans and their families with benefits and services available to them, noted Rep. Schweyer's press release. The representative also will be available to discuss pensions and other compensation, as well as education, health care and death benefits

Legion membership is not required according to officials, however, anyone interested in speaking with the adviser should schedule a virtual appointment by contacting Schweyer’s office at 610-791-6270.

Masks are required and CDC guidelines must be followed during the appointment.

