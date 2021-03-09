Harrisburg State Capitol

The COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse for Pennsylvania's government to cut back on the flow of information, Republican state representatives said during a hearing Tuesday.

Seth Grove, R-York and chairman of the House State Government Committee, said Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has not always been forthcoming when the Republican-controlled Legislature sought information about the pandemic.

Grove said that during an emergency, more transparency is needed, not less. He spoke during a hearing on the "Right to Know" law, which defines how the public can request information from state and local governments. The law's goal is to provide transparency in how government operates and spends taxpayers' money.

Grove said the administration of Wolf, a Democrat, did not provide sufficient data early in the pandemic to support decisions, such as ordering business closings, that were made to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Data remains an issue, as not even the meaning of the word was resolved Tuesday.

"We have not definitively defined data yet," said Nathan Byerly, deputy director of the state Office of Open Records. When local governments, such as townships and counties, reject "Right to Know" requests for information, the records office reviews appeals of the requests.

Elizabeth Wagenseller, head of Open Records, said the COVID pandemic has led to delays in responses to requests for information. In response to a question from Ryan McKenzie, a Republican representing Berks and Lehigh counties, she said the office never stopped functioning. Wagenseller was named executive director of the office in January.

Craig Staats, R-Bucks County, cited a state Department of Transportation web page that indicates Right to Know (RTK) requests are not being accepted.

"This is anything but transparent," Staats said. Wagenseller said the language he cited is a concern.

Simple media requests, such as information on how COVID-19 has afflicted nursing homes, remain an issue.

"People are hungry, very hungry for information about COVID," said Cate Barron, president of PA Media Group, operator of PennLive.com and publisher of the Patriot-News newspaper.

She said the pandemic calls for more transparency, and said the "Right to Know" law must be improved.

Erie County Solicitor Richard Perhacs said the current law allows for "vexatious questioners" to inundate the system with repeated vague requests. He said one man with "psychological issues" abuses the system, but the law does not allow local governments to reject unreasonable requests. Each request requires staff time.

The hearing ended without any legislator comments on plans to respond to the issues raised.

 
 
 
 

