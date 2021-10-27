Three years following the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation he said would curb gun violence.
"Far too many lives have been taken by senseless gun violence in Pennsylvania, all across the commonwealth," Wolf said.
The governor is urging the General Assembly to pursue legislative measures, including creating state-level universal background checks; passing the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, also known as a "red flag law," to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to hurt themselves or others; and taking up self-storage legislation.
He said he is also supporting proposed ideas by CeaseFirePA that come with similar measures.
On Tuesday, he said data shows shootings in the state have increased over the past two years.
"We have to do something about this," Wolf said. "That is something that we cannot and must not accept."
The governor blasted two bills that could soon be heading to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 565 would allow anyone over 18 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Senate Bill 448 would allow anyone to sue a city for enacting gun safety policies.
State Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) co-sponsors Senate Bill 448.
"In several of these, we need to stress the fact you can't have one law in Philadelphia, and one law in Bucks County, and one law in Reading, and one law up in Pottsville," Argall said.
He said there needs to be uniformity, which he tells us he believes is the guiding principle behind a lot of these bills.
"We ought not to be creating violations to trip up law-abiding gun owners," Argall said. "We ought to be enforcing the laws we have and putting career criminals in the prisons where they belong."
Wolf said if either of the Senate bills reach his desk, he will veto them.