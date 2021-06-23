HARRISBURG, Pa. | Instead of trying to close funding gaps, Pennsylvania lawmakers are figuring out the best way to spend a $10.3 billion surplus in the next budget.
"Democrats and Republicans are still looking at the budget and where our priorities are," noted Senator Lisa Boscola.
$7.3 billion is coming from the American Rescue Plan, and $3 billion is reportedly coming from other stimulus and revenues.
The governor, and Democrats like state Senator Lisa Bosocla, want to spend a bulk of the money now on things like business development, infrastructure and education.
"I would rather see the state taking more education dollars than have the taxpayers - through property tax dollars - have to pay school taxes," Boscola stated.
The governor has been pushing to run all the existing school funding through the fair funding formula, and adding up losses with surplus.
"Personally, it should not be used for operating, because operating is going to happen every year because if you don't have those dollars in future years, you're going to have mass cuts," stated Republican Senator Mario Scavello.
Republicans, on the other hand, have different views on spending the extra money, concerned about investing one-time dollars into recurring expenses.
"I'm hearing that about $500 million is going to spending on infrastructure in our schools," said Scavello.
Republicans feel broadly that much of the money should go in the state's rainy-day fund.
"We should be able to sustain our budget without raising taxes, so that's how much money we should put in the rainy-day fund," Boscola commented.
The Senate is expected to vote on a budget this Friday, and it will go to the House next week.
June 30 is the deadline to get it to Governor Tom Wolf for his signature.
"Is the Democrats going to get everything they want? No. And is the Republicans? No," noted Boscola.