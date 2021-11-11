The Pennsylvania treasurer is sounding the alarm about a scam targeting people who are getting unemployment assistance after one victim lost $2,000.
"Treasury or L&I [Department of Labor and Industry] would never reach out to anybody about their unemployment compensation via text message," said Stacy Garrity, state treasurer.
Garrity says scammers are now sending text messages to recipients, telling them that their state-issued ReliaCard accounts have been temporarily frozen. The messages include a link for people click to verify their identities and card information.
"It's nothing more than a scam and so do not ever click on any link," Garrity said.
Issued by U.S. Bank, ReliaCards are reloadable prepaid debit cards used to distribute unemployment compensation.
Garrity says reports started coming in last week — just the latest unemployment scam to surface amid the pandemic.
"We try to stay one step ahead of them, but they're very creative," Garrity said.
And those scammers are targeting some of the most vulnerable people right now.
"This is somebody that has already been hurt by the pandemic that needs every single dollar that's on that card," Garrity said.
She says anyone who may have clicked on a link should report the incident to the state treasury or labor and industry departments. She's also reminding everyone, whether they're getting unemployment assistance or not, to be vigilant and never click on an unknown link.
"Be leery of anyone asking you for your Social Security number, even the last four," Garrity noted, "or anybody asking you for any of your private information like your account number."