Back to school and back to masks starting Tuesday. That's the word from Democratic Governor Tom Wolf who said last month he decided, after hearing from schools administrators and pediatricians, that there should be a mask mandates in schools.
That mandate could change in the future.
Wolf said that the day after Labor Day would be the deadline for the mask mandate, which affects everybody in public and private schools and daycares, regardless of vaccination status.
Some people are pushing back, including a Schuylkill County school district.
The Tamaqua Area School Board voted 5-2 during a special meeting to keep mask-wearing optional for students and staff. The board's decision could have consequences.
According to the state Department of Education, failing to enforce the school mask mandate could lead to lawsuits, fines and even jail time.
Republicans have already filed a lawsuit of their own. The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents filed a lawsuit Friday, saying Wolf's mandate isn't valid because it didn't go through the state's regulatory review process.
The suit also says that the Wolf Administration failed to comply with state law when the masks were ordered to be worn in schools.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the masking order. A hearing is now set for Sept. 16.
Meantime, the governor's camp has dismissed the lawsuit, saying the GOP is "undermining public health."
State health officials said more than 5,000 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the school year.