Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is cosponsoring a bill that he says will protect workers from invasive surveillance by their bosses.

Casey, New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker, and Hawaii's Sen. Brian Schatz introduced the legislation, called the "Stop Spying Bosses Act," according to a joint news release Thursday.

They say employers are increasingly using invasive technologies to monitor workers' activities, both on and off duty, without transparency or accountability.

The legislation would create standards, protection and oversight, the senators say.

Pennsylvania's U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts are cosponsoring the bill.