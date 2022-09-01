EASTON, Pa. — The Service Employees International Union said if an agreement isn't reached with two nursing home providers by Friday, employees at 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania will go on strike.

In our area, nursing homes in Easton, Exeter Township, Shenandoah, East Stroudsburg, and Pottsville are impacted.

The union said the industry has long been in a crisis only made worse by the pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit, it really laid bare the deep challenges that Pennsylvania residents who need skilled nursing care in the workforce who cares for them are challenged by and struggling in," said SEIU President Matt Yarnell.

At issue are wage increases, wage scales for specific positions, and assurance that new state rules for staffing will be followed.

Yarnell said the industry just got a $600 million shot in the arm from the state, so it should be able to solve wage and staffing issues.

In a statement from The Gardens at York Terrace Pottsville, officials said that's exactly what they are doing. They said they are "committed to the negotiation process to avoid a strike."

They added that during the most recent sessions, they offered employees immediate wage increases and bonuses for training and longevity.

But if a strike were to happen, officials said: "We have also developed a contingency plan with non-union and agency nursing staff to assist with daily care as needed."

If an agreement is not reached, the strike will begin Friday at 7 a.m.