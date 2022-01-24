It's all-hands-on-deck at many health care facilities across the state.
And now a hospital in Bucks County is the first in Pennsylvania to get extra sets of helping hands from out of state, as part of a Department of Health program called Strike Team. It's meant to ease the burden of COVID for hospitals and health care centers.
For nearly two years the battle against COVID-19 inside Bucks County's Grand View Hospital has been easy to see: nurses outfitted in what looks like hazmat suits. But what hasn't been seen is a full staff of nurses.
"Very overwhelmed," said nurse Bridget Vincent.
Vincent is the charge nurse of the ER.
"Not only are the patients sick but the employees are sick too. We've had a lot of people out. Not many of us left to take care of the patients that come in," she said.
Despite a recent drop in COVID numbers, patients pour in statewide.
Cynthia Westphal is Grandview's Senior Director of Nursing.
"We have an unprecedented 30% increase in patient volume since this time last year," she said.
On Saturday help arrived. Over the next two weeks 11 out-of-state registered nurses provided by GHR Healthcare and paid for by federal funds will fill in shifts in the ICU, ER, and where needed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grandview is the state's first to use the Department of Health's Strike Team, which aims to offer relief for overworked and understaffed health care facilities. It's part of Gov. Tom Wolf's multi-layered initiative to address state healthcare staffing shortages. This also includes regional decompression sites coming later in February.
Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter says despite a recent drop in statewide hospitalizations, COVID cases remain extraordinarily serious.
"We are still over 6,000 people hospitalized," she said.
Meaning those like Vincent may not be out of the woods but can finally see a glimmer of light peeking in.
"I feel like someone is finally listening to us. There is hope and we are all happy and excited this is happening," she said.