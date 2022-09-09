HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses have paused picketing as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania.

SEUI Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers have come to terms with nursing home operator Priority Healthcare, one day after a deal was reached with another operator, Comprehensive Healthcare.

Contract details were not released pending ratification votes.

A total of about 700 unionized workers at 14 nursing homes statewide, including some in Berks, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties, went on strike Sept. 2 in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels.