It's warm and dry for now and feeling like summer! But that warmth may fuel a few strong and gusty showers and thunderstorms later Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening. There is a slight risk for severe storms the rest of the day, with damaging wind gusts the primary concern in any stronger storm that forms. Any thunderstorm, severe or not, will be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.
While widespread severe weather is currently not expected, a few stronger storms are possible, and the area is being monitored for a possible severe thunderstorm watch later Thursday if stronger storms can form. The most likely timing for any storms is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday evening. While stronger thunderstorms will only be scattered at most, lighter showers will be more widespread ahead of our cold front.
Behind the front, it's drier but also noticeably cooler on Friday, with mild highs back in the 60s instead of the 80-degree warmth we've enjoyed the past few days.