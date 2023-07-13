More details are emerging about how an inmate escaped from a prison in western Pennsylvania.

Officials say Michael Burham, a homicide suspect, was being held in an open air jail yard at the Warren County prison when he got out.

Investigators say a guard monitoring prisoners through cameras saw Burham scale a wall using exercise equipment and then lower himself to the ground with bed sheets.

That guard pressed the emergency button, but authorities say a structural problem with the caged-in recreation area allowed him to bolt.

"The fundamental problem is that there was a structural weakness in the cage on the roof. That's it... as far as the facility goes. If that hadn't been the case, you wouldn't be here, we wouldn't be having this conversation," said Jeff Eggleston, commissioner in Warren County, Pa.

Officials are investigating how Burham was able to get those bed sheets into the jail yard.

They say all staff disciplinary actions are being kept confidential.