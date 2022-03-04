generic school classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Newly released results show student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories.

State education officials say the results are so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited used for comparison to previous years.

Results of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams for grades three to eight show broad declines in both math and English language arts.

The Keystone Exams that assess algebra, literature and biology for high school students had more mixed results.

Experts say standardized test scores across the country have seen substantial declines during the pandemic.

