ERIE, Pa. | Authorities say one student was injured when multiple shots were fired inside a high school in northwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning, and another student is being sought as a suspect.
Mike Nolan, deputy chief of the Erie police department, said the shooting was reported just after 9:20 a.m. at Erie High School. Nolan said the shooting occurred in a hallway and other students were in the vicinity.
The injured student was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
Nolan said another student was being sought as a suspect and “juvenile allegations" had been filed.