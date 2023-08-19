In honor of National Aviation Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, a PennStakes research team has conducted a study about the probability of flight delays across Pennsylvania's airports.

The study found that 17.8% of all flights leaving the Keystone State were delayed in 2023 so far. Of all Pennsylvania airports studied, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe was most likely to see flight delays — a whopping 33.33% of all departing flights have been delayed from there this year.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport was followed by Harrisburg (17.89% of all flights delayed), Philadelphia (16.33%) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15.60%) International Airports. Lehigh Valley International Airport ranked sixth on the list, with 14.36% of all departing flights having encountered delays this year.

The study also considered the top 20 major airports for flight delays nationwide. Four of the top seven airports (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando, Palm Beach and Miami) were in Florida, while the Las Vegas, Maui and Denver airports rounded out the top of the list.

None of Pennsylvania's major airports made the national list, though Newark Liberty International Airport ranked 10th with 24.45% of all flights being delayed this year.