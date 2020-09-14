Researchers say between two minutes and one hour of aerobic exercise, like running, walking, or cycling, improves learning and memory functions in young adults.
So the good news is if you're feeling a bit sluggish one day just two minutes of exercise could give your brain a boost.
Researchers from a university in Sweden analyzed 13 studies that looked into the effects of exercise on people aged 18 to 35.
Of course the longer you work out the more beneficial, but the experts found if you exercise at moderate to high intensity, even for just two minutes, it can help "improve learning memory, planning, problem solving and concentration," with those positive effects lasting up to two hours.
This has become especially important for students learning from home and adults working from home.
Sitting and staring at a screen can be tough, so remember just a two-minute break or even carving out two minutes before the work or school day starts can go a long way.
That can be anything from running in place or doing jumping jacks.