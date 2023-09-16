ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Now Patient study has concluded that, on average, Pennsylvanians spend the 10th-most on groceries when compared to those in other states across the country.

Residents in the Keystone State spend an average of $401.02 on groceries each month, according to the study.

Residents in only nine states — Hawaii ($556.76), Vermont ($497.41), Alaska ($483.24), New York ($482.87), West Virginia ($427.19), Mississippi ($423.33), South Carolina ($411.29), Massachusetts ($406.21) and Washington ($402.08) — spent more on groceries than Pennsylvanians on average.

New Hampshire residents spent the least on average — just $183 for groceries per month.