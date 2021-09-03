Harrisburg State Capitol

The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools.

The suit was filed Friday in Commonwealth Court. It asserts that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. That order is scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

Wolf's spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public heath.”

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.