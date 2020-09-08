PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania judge will decide whether Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins can appear on the fall ballot or whether he is disqualified because of an election paperwork issue.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that a decision could be made in the coming days, after Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton conducted a three-hour hearing on Monday.
The Green Party put up Hawkins as presidential candidate and Angela Walker as running mate last month, a replacement ticket that was announced a week after it had put forward a different slate.
The legal challenge centers on whether the candidate affidavits for the previous slate were filed in time.
The Inquirer said the state Democratic Party didn't respond when asked what role it may be playing in the legal challenge.
The lawyer for the two people who are seeking to have Hawkins removed from the Nov. 3 ballot told the paper that the Democratic Party is "aware of it."