More than 1.6 million Americans took to the skies over the weekend. That's the highest during the pandemic. With summer coming that number will certainly grow. But there are still restrictions, especially overseas.
During our Saturday morning show, Mark Winds, a tour guide in Rome and Italy, said city tourism has been frozen for more than a year.
"It's been a hard year for me and a hard year for 5,000 licensed tour guides like I am," he said.
He says he's made zero money from tours since March 2020. Despite an increase in vaccinations and no doubt growing wanderlust, Rome and Italy are still at a level 4 travel advisory from the U.S. Embassy, as is virtually all of Europe.
"Only country's that are not a level 4 warning from government is Iceland and Greece," said Jennifer Doncsecz, head of Bethlehem-based VIP Vacations Inc.
The European Union is looking to ease travel restrictions, especially for those fully vaccinated. But Doncsecz says how the EU plans to track those vaccinated, and what that means for Americans, is still a mystery.
"We are just telling our clients to sit tight right now and let's see," she said.
The good news is domestic travel is fully open. Only Hawaii requires a negative COVID test, but masks are still mandated on all flights.
"I think the destinations are going to be the Caribbean and Mexico. It's crazy busy, because Americans have been staying at home for the past year," Doncsecz said.
For those looking to enter Italy and the Eternal City, Winds recommends waiting till at least September.
"I would start planning in the late summer your Roman holiday, because you can enjoy it more and have added value to your vacation," he said.