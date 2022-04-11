"I drove to 17 different places," said Breanna Weister, talking about her search for baby formula Sunday for her 11-month-old daughter Ella.

She finally found it 35 miles from home.

"Automatically I panicked. What do you do? That's what they need," she said.

We heard countless similar stories from other parents, as 30% of popular brands have sold out and nationwide some stores are rationing sales due to supply chain issues, and a recent recall.

Lindsey Adamski is mom to 4-month-old Natalie.

"If you need help, ask friends and family and keep calling stores," she said.

Many companies have store locators on their website to find in-stock formulas.

Weister suggests asking your pediatrician for a sample.

"Many different brands and many different options within a brand. You can do well on a variety of different formulas," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, chair of pediatrics for St. Luke's University Health Network.

"I don't want families to do anything dangerous. I don't want them to do homemade formulas and diluting formulas," she said which can be dangerous for the baby.

As for Weister, her daughter Ella will be formula free in a month. Adamski's foraging stress though won't end until December.

"If you're getting ready to deliver a baby this is really a good time to think of breast feeding. You keep making it, there are no supply chain issues," she said.

