"I drove to 17 different places," said Breanna Weister, talking about her search for baby formula Sunday for her 11-month-old daughter Ella.
She finally found it 35 miles from home.
"Automatically I panicked. What do you do? That's what they need," she said.
We heard countless similar stories from other parents, as 30% of popular brands have sold out and nationwide some stores are rationing sales due to supply chain issues, and a recent recall.
Lindsey Adamski is mom to 4-month-old Natalie.
"If you need help, ask friends and family and keep calling stores," she said.
Many companies have store locators on their website to find in-stock formulas.
Weister suggests asking your pediatrician for a sample.
"Many different brands and many different options within a brand. You can do well on a variety of different formulas," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, chair of pediatrics for St. Luke's University Health Network.
"I don't want families to do anything dangerous. I don't want them to do homemade formulas and diluting formulas," she said which can be dangerous for the baby.
As for Weister, her daughter Ella will be formula free in a month. Adamski's foraging stress though won't end until December.
"If you're getting ready to deliver a baby this is really a good time to think of breast feeding. You keep making it, there are no supply chain issues," she said.