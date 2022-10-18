HARRISBURG, Pa. - A proposed Parental Bill of Rights got state lawmakers heated Tuesday. It comes as what students should and shouldn't be taught in school continues to spark national headlines.

"It's honestly a little crazy that we have to talk about parental rights," said Dr. Chaminie Wheeler, a pediatrician who testified at the hearing. "But we do, so we will."

"Give control back to the parents for the protection and well-being of all students," said Maria Ault, a Southern Lehigh parent who testified at the hearing.

"What does state sponsored sexual abuse look like?" asked Fenicia Redman, another parent who testified at the hearing.

Redman shared disgust about graphic books she says were in her son's library. She testified in front of Pennsylvania's Senate State Government Committee in support of legislation proposing a Parental Bill of Rights.

State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano proposed one version of the bill, which would allow parents to opt their students out of certain lessons.

"We were told to follow the science, except when boys are in girls' bathrooms, which is a public safety issue," said Mastriano. "Pronoun games have no place in schools. This has to end."

A House version of the bill would ban teachings about sexual orientation or gender identity through fifth grade.

"It's important for parents to have input on what their children learn, and they do that through the election of school board members across the 501 school boards," said state Sen. Art Haywood.

Opponents insist they too want to keep curriculum age appropriate, but, "the legislation proposed goes too far," said state Sen. Sharif Street.

"When there are topics that may be uncomfortable, it's important that we raise them and help educate individuals, so that we can be more accepting, more tolerant," said Haywood.

Street, who is the committee's minority chair, called the hearing a political show.

"Your caucus has picked all of the witnesses," said Street. "You've laid this out. This is not a balanced set of hearings."

"Former Secretary [Rachel] Levine was invited to participate," said state Sen. Cris Dush.

"We did not get a request for testifiers," said Street.

"Unfortunately, a handful of legislators have pit parents against educators to score cheap political points, and our children are collateral damage," state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa told 69 News in a statement. "In reality, throughout Pennsylvania, parents overwhelmingly treasure the educators who care for and teach their children."

The bills remain in committee. There are only a handful of days left in this legislative session.