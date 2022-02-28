HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A group suing over Pennsylvania’s new map of congressional districts wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider whether they are entitled to an emergency order to halt the plan.
The petition was filed Monday, three days after a federal judge in Harrisburg denied their request for a temporary restraining order against the 17-district map.
The plaintiffs include two Republicans running for Congress this year. They argue the map favors Democrats, including by putting two incumbent Republican members of Congress into the same central Pennsylvania district.
The U.S. Supreme Court asked for a response from the other side by Thursday.