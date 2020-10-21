The Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett is imminent, but the political debate about conservative or liberal judges is endless.
Senator Pat Toomey says that shouldn't be the goal.
"I don't want a judge to give me conservative policy outcomes. This is what's fundamentally different, right. My Democratic colleagues do want judges and justices to give liberal policy decisions, I don't," Toomey said.
He says he believes in the separation of powers, and Supreme Court justices should interpret and uphold the law. Toomey used baseball to compare the role of a justice to that of an umpire.
"I don't know any baseball fan who wakes up in the morning of an important game for their preferred team and feels passionately about which umpire they want to get. Who even knows who the umpires are. We don't know and we don't care because we're confident that the umpire is not there to help one side or the other. The umpire is there to call balls and strikes as they see them," Toomey said.
But Senate Democrats are still smarting over Judge Barrett's nomination.
A spokesperson for Senator Bob Casey's office says, "It is hypocritical that they would attempt to fill this vacancy now while Americans have already begun voting in this presidential election, especially when they were unwilling to even grant a hearing to President Obama's nominee to the Court in early 2016."
But with 53 Republicans in the Senate, Judge Barrett's confirmation is almost certain.
The whole politicized process, though, is something Toomey says he wishes we could do away with.
"If they did then you wouldn't have these highly charged polarized political confirmation battles. We'd be back to a time when it was routine that if a person had the qualifications and the integrity that they were just confirmed. I hope we get back to that," Toomey said.
Barrett's confirmation could happen as soon as Monday.